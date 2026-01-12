Subhash Ghai lauds Aditya Dhar, calls Dhurandhar a blend of artistic cinema and commercial success

Mumbai: Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has showered praise on director Aditya Dhar for the blockbuster Dhurandhar, describing it as a rare blend of artistic craftsmanship and commercial appeal in Hindi cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Ghai shared a photograph with Aditya Dhar and expressed his admiration for the film, saying it left a lasting impression on him and that he could not stop appreciating the fine detailing in its storytelling.

“Hi Aditya. You deserve beyond congratulations for making this artistic craft of cinema on a commercial platform in Hindi Indian cinema,” Ghai wrote in his post.

The celebrated filmmaker lauded the film’s chapter-wise narrative structure, layered conflicts and challenges, and the depth with which the characters were written and portrayed. He also praised the casting, costumes, cinematography and the realism of the action sequences, along with the grandeur of the sets.

“I saw the film yesterday and can’t stop praising your sense of detail in storytelling – in chapters, its conflicts, challenges, characters, casting, costumes, cinematography, believable action and sets, with brilliant performances even by the smallest characters on screen, set in the world of Pakistani gangs,” Ghai wrote.

Calling Dhurandhar truly deserving of the commercial success it has achieved, Ghai said he felt proud of Dhar and the entire team behind the film.

“It deserves all the commercial success it has received and I feel proud of you and your team of Dhurandhar, with all my blessings,” he added.

Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal, among others. The film is the first instalment of a two-part series and revolves around an anti-terror covert operation in which an undercover Indian agent infiltrates Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan.

The storyline weaves together several real-life geopolitical events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament, the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, and incidents linked to Operation Lyari, giving the narrative a strong political and historical context.

With its gripping storyline, high production values and powerful performances, Dhurandhar has emerged as one of the most talked-about films of the year, earning both critical acclaim and box office success.