Suhana Khan Dances to ‘Kajra Re’ with Rumoured Beau Agastya Nanda; Shweta Bachchan Reacts

Suhana Khan dance video is from a spangling Diwali festivity, which was hosted by designer Manish Malhotra, who's notorious for bringing Bollywood's glitterati. The video shows that Shah Rukh Khan's child Suhana singing in the music of Kajra Re with her bruited swain Agastya Nanda.

. Shweta Bachchan joins in the festivities.

Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Light Up the Dance Floor

The video shows Suhana Agastya and Suhana Agastya are dancing in unison with a ferocious energy while they dance to the track of their childhood. Shweta Bachchan reaction is also seen in the background singing with joy. The original song featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai in Bunty Aur Babli which made it an old-fashioned favorite.

People on Suhana Khan viral video were captivated by this candid scene. The comments varied between "Can't express my feelings right now... so happy!" to fun comments such as "Babies," showing just how much the public loved the trio's raunchy antics.

A Closer Look at Suhana and Agastya

Suhana Agastya Kajra Re have made the Bollywood debut in Zoya's OTT movie The Archies with Khushi Kapoor Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. The musical comedy for teens in 2023 entered mixed reviews, but drew the attention of its youthful charm. Rumors about their relationship have been around for quite some time now, with the couple frequently seen together. Although neither of them has verified the relationship but their appearances in public remain a source of curiosity for their suckers.