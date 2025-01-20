Sukumar Told Me to Trust My Vision: Director Padmavati Malladi on 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu'

Heartful filmmaker Sukumar Bandreddy's daughter, Sukruthi Veni Bandreddy, plays the lead role in Gandhi Tatha Chettu, directed by Padmavati Malladi. The film is a collaborative production by Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and Gopi Talkies, and is presented by Mrs. Tabitha Sukumar. Producers Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, and Sesha Sindhu Rao have supported this project. Having already garnered accolades at international film festivals, including a Best Child Artist award for Sukruthi Veni, the movie is set for its global theatrical release on January 24. On this occasion, director Padmavati Malladi shares insights about the film and her journey.

Where are you from?

I grew up in Hyderabad, where my mother, as the principal of my school, instilled strict discipline in my life. After completing my postgraduate studies, I joined the writing department under Chandrasekhar Yeleti. I’ve also worked as a writer for Radhe Shyam and contributed to Mahanati. Over time, I wrote dialogues for Choosi Choodangaane, worked on Ammu, and contributed to the web series Brinda.

Is the story of Julia Butterfly Hill and other environmentalists who fought to save trees your inspiration?

Yes. There are many stories about environmentalists. I used to have plants in my house, the air I breathe from them also inspired this story. And a friend suggested writing a love story between a tree and a human, and the idea resonated deeply with me. My passion for greenery and nature inspired me to write this story. The film conveys the importance of protecting nature through the journey of a young girl who safeguards her village and a tree using Gandhian principles of non-violence. While it delivers a strong message, it also includes commercial elements to appeal to a wide audience.

What're the locations of the film?

To create an authentic setting, I explored Nizamabad and found the perfect tree for the story on a friend’s farm. Most of the shooting took place in Rangampeta, a village surrounded by sugarcane fields. The story begins in 1947, shortly after Gandhiji’s demise, when a grandfather plants a significant tree.

Can you tell us about the period of film set in?

The story’s roots trace back to when I was in 10th grade. The narrative and filming reflect that era's simplicity and authenticity. On the second day of the shoot, Mrs. Tabitha Sukumar came on board to present the film.

Sukruthi shaved her head for this. Can you explain us more on this?

Yes, she did. Prosthetic makeup wasn’t feasible within our budget, and the character is bold and unaffected by appearances. Sukruthi’s decision to shave her head reflected her commitment to the role, perfectly aligning with the character's essence.

How did you come to the decision to cast Sukruthi for the role of Gandhi?

Sukruthi embodied the character of Gandhi in every way. I first noticed her during the preview of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam and later reviewed her Instagram photos. With Sukumar and Tabitha’s approval, she was finalized for the role.

Did she prepare for the role? Was she a natural?

We conducted two months of workshops where every scene was rehearsed. The shoot was meticulously planned and completed in 25 days. Sukruthi’s dedication and involvement made her performance feel organic.

Did Sukumar have any suggestions for you?

He encouraged me to make the film my way, saying, “This is a unique genre. I trust your vision.”

How important is music in this film?

Music plays a pivotal role, especially the background score, which enhances the emotional depth of the story. Even with closed eyes, the music will convey the narrative’s essence.

What exactly is the story about?

No, the story revolves around a girl named Gandhi, who embodies Gandhian values. It’s not a biopic but a tale that connects the grandfather, the girl, and the tree. The film emphasizes non-violence, not just among people but also in our relationship with nature.

Whose idea was it release the film after winning awards?

It was Sukumar’s idea. The film received tremendous appreciation at festivals, and now we’re excited to share it with a global audience. The awards have brought recognition and respect to the project.

What are the attractions of this film to bring movie goers?

The movie features local villagers as actors, whose natural performances lend authenticity to the narrative.

What’re your upcoming projects?

I have a few stories in mind but will finalize my next project after the release of this film.