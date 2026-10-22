‘Summer Holidays’ locks Nov 6 release

Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni is optimistic that the upcoming kids’ film, Summer Holidays, which hits the screens this November 6, will be a hit with adults too. The film, directed by Srikar, will see Master Rohan Roy, Master Arun, and Baby Khushi take on pivotal roles. The makers unveiled the release date at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Dheeraj Mogilineni, who is producing the film under Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments banner, says the film will take the older viewers down memory lane.

“The film will be a feel-good family entertainer that will take adults back to their summer vacations and childhood days spent in their grandparent’s village,” the producer said. While speaking about the response to the teaser and the songs, director Srikar said he was pleasantly surprised by the love for the film. “I think it will have a great response as a feel-good family entertainer,” he added. Music director SinjithYerramilli also urged moviegoers to watch the film in theaters. “The team has strategically planned the release date to avoid the competition with other big films, and we want people to come watch the film on the big screen because we believe in an affordable price for small films,” added Dheeraj.-P Raviteja