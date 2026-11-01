‘Summer Holidays’ will be a nostalgic ride to your childhood: Dheeraj Mogilineni

Producer Dheeraj Mogilineni believes Telugu kids film Summer Holidays will take people back to their childhood. The movie produced under Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments will hit the big screens on November 6th.

The movie has Master Rohan, Master Arun, and Baby Khushi playing major roles in the storyline. The script is emotional and revolves around childhood innocence, family values and making friends in the village. Dheeraj added that the emotional aspect of the script made him want to share it with people, especially the child and grandmother relationship.

He hopes that the movie will be successful and inspire more filmmakers to make kid centred scripts. Furthermore, he encouraged the government to give incentives to filmmakers working on smaller films and new producers. However, Dheeraj faces challenges as cinema revenues are dropping, and OTT platforms prefer bigger projects. Dheeraj is also producing Antha Ramuloru Chooskuntaru starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Anaswara. The film is currently at 80% completion and is aiming for a February release date.



