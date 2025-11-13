Sundar C bows out of Rajinikanth–Kamal Haasan’s project days after announcement

In an unexpected development, filmmaker Sundar C has officially stepped down from directing Thalaivar 173, the much-anticipated collaboration between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International. The announcement came as a shock to fans eagerly awaiting the union of two of Tamil cinema’s biggest legends.

Sundar C issued a heartfelt statement explaining his decision, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have decided to step back from the prestigious project #Thalaivar173. My association with these two icons goes back a long way, and I will always hold them in the highest regard.”

He further added, “The special moments shared with them will remain unforgettable. Although I’m stepping away, I will continue to seek their inspiration and guidance. I’m deeply grateful to both of them for considering me for this magnum opus.”

Soon after the announcement, social media buzzed with speculation about the reasons behind his sudden exit. While some reports suggest creative or production-related challenges, others believe scheduling issues could be the cause.

Fans now await the official word from Raaj Kamal Films International on who will step in as the new director. Despite the change, excitement for Thalaivar 173 remains sky-high.