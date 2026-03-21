Sundeep Kishan teams up with ‘Shambala’ mkaers for massive socio-fantasy

After the blockbuster success of Shambhala, production house Shining Pictures is reuniting with visionary director Ugandhar Muni for an ambitious new socio-fantasy venture. Backed by producers Mahidhar Reddy and Rajashekhar Annabhimoju, the banner aims to scale new creative heights following the success of their previous film starring Aadi Saikumar.

The makers officially announced the project with a striking concept poster that has already sparked curiosity among audiences. The artwork depicts a fierce face-off between a lion and a wolf, symbolising a clash of power and destiny, with an ancient glowing sword placed between them on a mystical battlefield. The tagline, “Some wars never end. Some kings never die,” hints at a grand, high-stakes narrative rooted in fantasy and conflict.

Adding to the excitement, Sundeep Kishan has been roped in to play the lead role. Known for his versatility and energetic performances, the actor is set to explore a completely new genre with this socio-fantasy thriller. Industry buzz suggests that he will be seen in a powerful and never-seen-before avatar, marking a significant step in his career.

This project marks the second collaboration between the director and producers, and the team is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to elevate both technical and visual standards. The film is being mounted on a grand scale and is expected to be one of the most expensive projects in Sundeep Kishan’s career, with a strong focus on production design, visual effects, and immersive storytelling.

With pre-production currently underway, the makers are planning a pan-India release to cater to a wide audience across languages. The regular shoot is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with more details about the cast and crew expected to be revealed soon.