Sunny Deol says ‘no worries, no stress’ as war drama ‘Border 2’ releases nationwide

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol struck a calm and confident note as his much-anticipated war drama Border 2 hit cinema screens across the country on Friday. The Bollywood star shared that he feels relaxed and stress-free as the film finally reaches audiences.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny posted a reel featuring behind-the-scenes moments along with high-octane action sequences from the film. The video was set to the iconic track “Tara Rum Pum Pum” from Border 2, evoking nostalgia and a strong patriotic sentiment on the day of the film’s release.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunny wrote in the caption, “#Border2 Day Today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.”

Border 2 is based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and incorporates several true events. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. The film released theatrically on January 23.

The original Border, directed by J.P. Dutta, was released in 1997 and went on to become one of the most iconic war films in Indian cinema. The blockbuster featured an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, with Tabu, Pooja Bhatt, Rakhee Gulzar, Sharbani Mukherjee, Sapna Bedi and Rajiv Goswami in key roles.

Ahead of the release of Border 2, Sunny Deol visited INS Vikrant on January 22. He shared several pictures from the visit on social media, featuring himself alongside members of the Border 2 team, including music composer Anu Malik, singer Sonu Nigam and the producers.

Reflecting on the experience, Sunny penned an emotional note, saying, “Some places don’t just surround you, they change you. INS Vikrant filled me with immense pride, strength and courage. A moment I’ll carry forever. Salute to our Navy, our forces, and the spirit that protects our motherland every single day. Jai Hind.”

On the work front, Sunny Deol will next be seen in Lahore 1947, a period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Set against the backdrop of India’s Partition in 1947, the film stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film is based on Dr Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.