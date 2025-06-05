Sunny Deol’s Action Film Jaat Now Streaming on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s latest action movie, Jaat, has premiered on an OTT platform. It is available to watch on Netflix from June 5, 2025.

The film is available in both Hindi and Telugu languages, making it easier for more people to enjoy—especially Telugu viewers who could not watch it in their language when it was in theaters.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. The film is full of exciting action scenes and a strong story, which has caught the attention of many viewers.

If you enjoy action-packed movies, you can now stream Jaat on Netflix.



