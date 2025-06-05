Live
- Telangana: Minister Seethakka unveils new initiatives for Women and Child Welfare
- Adani Ports marks World Environment Day with major sustainability milestone
- Indian Stock Markets End Higher; All Eyes on RBI Rate Decision
- Kerala Police orders probe after two men jailed for 151 days over sugar candy mistaken as MDMA
- Bihar: Team of over 700 scientists to reach out to farmers under 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan'
- 'Rahulji, change the cassette of lies': BJP's Amit Malviya counters attack on economy
- Odisha CM raises alarm over growing menace of plastic pollution
- 'Long 3 setter that I should have won', says Sindhu after bowing out of Indonesia Open
- EFLU observes World Environment Day with a tree plantation drive
- Government Declares Friday, June 6, 2025, a Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)
Sunny Deol’s Action Film Jaat Now Streaming on Netflix in Hindi and Telugu
Sunny Deol’s action-packed film Jaat has premiered on Netflix today, June 5, 2025.
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s latest action movie, Jaat, has premiered on an OTT platform. It is available to watch on Netflix from June 5, 2025.
The film is available in both Hindi and Telugu languages, making it easier for more people to enjoy—especially Telugu viewers who could not watch it in their language when it was in theaters.
Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishnan. The film is full of exciting action scenes and a strong story, which has caught the attention of many viewers.
If you enjoy action-packed movies, you can now stream Jaat on Netflix.
