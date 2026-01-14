Supreme Court Set to Examine Plea Over Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Censorship Issue

It is of particular significance for the fans since it is widely considered to be Vijay Jana Nayagan movie before he turns his attention completely to politics. Produced by H Vinoth, the film was originally planned to be released in the theaters on January 9 as an official Pongal release. However, the release was unexpectedly stalled due to certification-related hurdles.

Supreme Court hearing scheduled

According to the most recent developments, India's Supreme Court is set to examine the appeal related to the Jana Nayagan censor row on the 15th of January. The matter is about obtaining approval by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The petition was submitted by the film's production label, KVN Productions LLP. According to LiveLaw the case will be heard by a court comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih.

In the past, on January 9, an individual court in the Madras High Court directed the CBFC to issue the certificate promptly. However the CBFC contested the decision on this same date. In the wake of this the Division bench from the High Court stayed the earlier directive, finding that the body responsible for certification hadn't been given enough time to submit its answer. The case before Madras High Court Madras High Court is now scheduled to be heard again on January 20, and the Supreme Court will examine the issue earlier on January 15.