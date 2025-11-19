Supritha’s emotional dubbing moment with mother Surekha Vani goes viral

Telugu actress Surekha Vani’s daughter, Supritha Naidu, is set to make her silver screen debut as the leading lady in “Chowdary Gari Abbayi Tho Naidu Gari Ammayi.” Even before the film’s release, Supritha is drawing attention for a heartwarming gesture during the dubbing phase.

Sources reveal that Supritha chose to record her lines in the same studio where her mother was present, requesting Surekha Vani’s company for support and guidance. Those who witnessed the moment describe it as an emotional sight — a celebrated actress watching her daughter take her first major step into the film industry she once dominated. The mother-daughter bond added a sentimental touch to the session, instantly becoming a talking point among industry insiders.

The film, directed by Malyadri Reddy, stars Amardeep Chowdary as the hero and is produced by Mahendra Nath Kondla under the M3 Media banner. Known for backing impactful films like Sabari and Viraaji, the producer is now supporting this fresh social drama with a compelling emotional backdrop.

With its unique storyline and promising new pairing, the film is already creating buzz. Set for a 2026 first-quarter release, the project is expected to become one of the most discussed launches of 2025, especially with Supritha’s debut and Surekha Vani’s heartfelt support adding to the anticipation.