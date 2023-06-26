Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ producer reveals storyline of the film

Tamil actor Suriya is now busy with the film “Kanguva” which is the costliest project in his career. Siruthai Siva is directing this project. Disha Patani is the female lead. In a recent interview, producer Dhananjayan who is associated with this project disclosed a few details.



When asked what’s the storyline of “Kanguva,” Dhananjay said, “Most of us would have watched “Magadheera.” The storyline of “Kanguva” is based on what if there is a connection between the past and present life. You will know what that connection is after watching the film. “Magadheera” had more detailing, but “Kanguva” will be simple.”

Dhananjayan said that the movie would be high on emotions and also revealed that there is a chance for “Kanguva 2” as well. He also expressed his confidence that “Kanguva” would be liked by one and all. Dhananjayan revealed that the CG works are happening in Mumbai.