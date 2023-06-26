Live
- Driving behaviour change and achieving desired outcomes
- A seamlessly personalised hair colour experience
- Congress will win in both Telangana and at Centre, says Bandla Ganesh
- Jana Sena mulls for development of Godavari districts
- YS Jagan deposits funds into Jr lawyers accounts under ‘YSR Law Nestham’
- ‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’
- MBBS student ends life in Kurnool
- 10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- ‘OG’ finishes 50% of its shooting
- Social messaging app IRL shuts down after 95% of its users found to be fake
Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ producer reveals storyline of the film
Tamil actor Suriya is now busy with the film “Kanguva” which is the costliest project in his career.
Tamil actor Suriya is now busy with the film “Kanguva” which is the costliest project in his career. Siruthai Siva is directing this project. Disha Patani is the female lead. In a recent interview, producer Dhananjayan who is associated with this project disclosed a few details.
When asked what’s the storyline of “Kanguva,” Dhananjay said, “Most of us would have watched “Magadheera.” The storyline of “Kanguva” is based on what if there is a connection between the past and present life. You will know what that connection is after watching the film. “Magadheera” had more detailing, but “Kanguva” will be simple.”
Dhananjayan said that the movie would be high on emotions and also revealed that there is a chance for “Kanguva 2” as well. He also expressed his confidence that “Kanguva” would be liked by one and all. Dhananjayan revealed that the CG works are happening in Mumbai.