Sushmita Sen shares Paralympian Sumit Antil’s inspiring recovery story on National Doctors’ Day
Mumbai: On National Doctors’ Day, actress Sushmita Sen shared the inspiring story of Paralympian Sumit Antil, who overcame a life-changing accident to win a gold medal for India.
Sharing the story as part of the Second Birthdate campaign, the former Miss Universe reflected on the importance of doctors in giving people a second chance at life. On Tuesday, Sen took to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt post revealing the inspiring journey of Paralympian Sumit Antil. The actress said that just like him, she too feels grateful for the “second birth date” gifted by doctors.
Sushmita explained that while we all receive our first birth date from our parents, it is the doctors who step in during life-threatening moments and give us a chance to begin again. In her post, the 'Main Hoon Na' actress praised Sumit for not only recovering from a serious accident but also going on to make the country proud by winning gold.
Sharing a video featuring Sumit narrating his journey, Sushmita Sen wrote, “I’m sharing Sumit Antil’s #SecondBirthDate story today. His journey, much like my own, reminds us that while we get one birth date from our parents, it’s doctors who give us a precious second chance at life. To see him not just recover but go on to win gold for India, that’s truly inspiring. Thank you @sunpharma_live for this wonderful National Doctors’ Day initiative.”
“If you, like Sumit and me, have a doctor to thank for a second chance at life, visit www.secondbirthdate.com to send your personalised Thank You doctor card. #SecondBirthDate #NationalDoctorsDay.”
Actress Shilpa Shetty also took to social media to express her gratitude towards the medical community. In her heartfelt post, she encouraged everyone to take a moment to appreciate the individuals who dedicate their lives to healing and helping others. Calling them the true heroes, Shilpa paid tribute to doctors for their unwavering commitment, compassion, and tireless efforts in saving lives.
Every year on July 1, India celebrates National Doctors’ Day to acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role doctors and healthcare professionals play in improving lives and supporting communities.