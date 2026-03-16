Swadesh Brooch Brings Art Deco Elegance to the Oscars

A striking brooch by Indian luxury brand Swadesh made a refined appearance on the Oscars red carpet, worn by celebrity stylist Law Roach. The piece merges geometry and ornament, reflecting a design language rooted in the bold symmetry of the Art Deco era.

The brooch draws inspiration from the architectural form of the Eros Building, an iconic landmark that also houses the Swadesh flagship store in Mumbai. Its design echoes the building’s strong lines and balanced proportions, translating architectural elegance into jewellery.

Crafted in luminous gold, the composition centres on a vivid ruby whose deep crimson hue is framed by carefully arranged diamonds set in clean, architectural lines. Each diamond has been hand-set with meticulous precision, a process requiring patience and generational expertise from India’s master jewellery artisans.

The interplay between the ruby’s saturated colour and the crisp brilliance of the surrounding diamonds creates a brooch that feels both contemporary and deeply connected to traditional craftsmanship. The piece highlights Swadesh’s continued focus on blending heritage techniques with modern design sensibilities on a global stage.