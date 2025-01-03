SwapnalaNaava is a tribute to SirivennelaSeetharama Sastry by VN Aditya

Gopi Krishna Kotaru, a Telugu software engineer based in Dallas, USA, has ventured into the world of entertainment with the launch of his production company, Sri Creative Music and Entertainment. His debut project is a heartfelt music video titled SwapnalaNaava, performed by his daughter, SrijaKotaru, as a tribute to the legendary lyricist SirivennelaSeetharama Sastry.

The video, presented by Meenakshi Anipindi under the OMG Productions banner, features music composed by ParthasaradhiNemani and lyrics by Yashwanth. Directed by renowned filmmaker VN Aditya, the song was shot in Dallas, with cinematography by Bujji K. Post-production work has been completed, and the song is set to release soon.

At the video launch event, Gopi Krishna Kotaru shared that the song's concept was inspired by the messages SirivennelaSeetharama Sastry might convey to today's youth. Composer ParthasaradhiNemani emphasized that the song addresses issues like frustration and depression among young people, while director VN Aditya praised Srija's professional singing skills, despite it being her debut performance.