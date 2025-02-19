Swara Bhasker on Chhaava Reactions vs. Mahakumbh Stampede Outrage

Actress Swara Bhasker has raised concerns about the disparity in public reactions to the film Chhaava and the Mahakumbh stampede. She took to social media on Wednesday, questioning why a dramatized historical event in a movie evoked a stronger response than a real-life tragedy that resulted in multiple deaths.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Bhasker wrote, “A society that is more enraged at the heavily embellished, partly fictionalized, filmy torture of Hindus from 500 years ago than they are at the horrendous death by stampede & mismanagement + then alleged JCB bulldozer handling of corpses – is a brain & soul-dead society. #IYKYK.”

Her statement followed the widespread online discussions surrounding Chhaava, which portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and his persecution by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The film has sparked intense emotional reactions from audiences, while the recent Mahakumbh stampede, which led to significant casualties, has not received the same level of public outrage, she argued.

Bhasker’s comments drew mixed responses. Some social media users supported her stance, emphasizing the public’s tendency to engage more with dramatized content than real-life crises. One user wrote, “People prefer celluloid drama over harsh reality. Selective outrage is real.” Another commented, “True justice means acknowledging all tragedies, past and present. Priorities matter.”

However, Bhasker also faced strong criticism. A user countered, “Had the film shown actual historical events, the Censor Board wouldn’t have allowed its release. You need to come to terms with history.” Another post read, “The suffering depicted in the film was toned down compared to what actually happened.”

The historical film, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been widely praised, crossing Rs 200 crore in global box office earnings within five days. Scenes depicting Mughal persecution have moved audiences, with several videos showing emotional responses in theaters.

Meanwhile, the Mahakumbh stampede resulted in over 30 deaths and more than 60 injuries. Reports have surfaced suggesting that a JCB bulldozer was used to remove bodies, adding to concerns over mismanagement. Another stampede at New Delhi railway station on February 15, involving pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh, led to 18 deaths, including children.