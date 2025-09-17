Sydney Sweeney Reportedly Offered Rs 530 Crore to Star in Bollywood Film

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, known for her roles in Euphoria and The Housemaid, may be in line for a landmark entry into Bollywood, after reports surfaced that she has been offered a staggering pay cheque of over £45 million (which is reportedly more than Rs 530 crore) to star in one of India’s most expensive films ever made.

According to the report, the deal reportedly includes £35 million (approximately Rs 415 crore) as her acting fee, along with £10 million (around Rs 115 crore) from sponsorship and brand tie-ups. Producers are said to be banking on her international star power to broaden the film’s reach beyond Indian shores.

The film in question is allegedly set for production in early 2026, with shooting locations planned in cities such as New York, Paris, London, and Dubai. The storyline reportedly involves a young American star falling in love with an Indian celebrity, hinting at a cross-cultural romantic plot.

Insiders say Sydney Sweeney was initially taken aback by the magnitude of the offer, describing £45 million as “an incredible sum.” She is said to be weighing her options carefully, with multiple projects already in the pipeline. While nothing is confirmed yet, those close to the deal believe this could be a career-defining opportunity.

On her current schedule, Sweeney has a few major Hollywood releases lined up including Christy, in which she portrays U.S. pro boxer Christy Martin, which is set to release on November 7, and The Housemaid, releasing in December 2025.