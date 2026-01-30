Tamannaah enters the fine jewellery space with a Gen Z–focused brand

Following the footsteps of several leading actresses who have successfully turned entrepreneurs, Tamannaah Bhatia has now ventured into the fine jewellery segment with the launch of her own brand. In recent years, stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who owns multiple ventures spanning fashion and education, and Kriti Sanon, who runs a popular clothing label, have expanded their presence beyond cinema. Tamannaah’s latest move adds another glamorous name to the growing list of celebrity entrepreneurs.

The actress unveiled her jewellery brand through a series of stylish photographs that quickly caught attention online. Tamannaah was seen sporting a chic denim jumpsuit in one set of images, while close-up portraits in a black tank top highlighted the brand’s Gen Z-inspired designs. The jewellery, featuring delicate chains and statement earrings, reflects a modern aesthetic with a blend of gold and silver tones. The fine detailing and subtle shine of the pieces stood out, perfectly complementing Tamannaah’s contemporary styling.

Clearly aimed at younger audiences, the brand embraces minimal yet fashionable designs that align with current trends. The fresh approach positions Tamannaah’s label as a stylish choice for those seeking everyday luxury with a youthful edge.

On the professional front, Tamannaah continues to stay busy with a strong lineup of films across industries. She will next be seen in the Tamil project Purushan and the much-anticipated O’Romeo, where she shares screen space with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. Balancing cinema and entrepreneurship, Tamannaah Bhatia is steadily building a multifaceted brand identity beyond the silver screen.