Taylor Swift set for Songwriters Hall of Fame induction

Los Angeles: Global pop superstar Taylor Swift is set to make history as the youngest woman to be inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. The honour comes as Swift marks 20 years since the release of her debut single Tim McGraw, making her eligible for this year’s ballot.

The 36-year-old singer-songwriter successfully secured her place ahead of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 2026 Induction and Awards Gala, scheduled to take place in New York City on June 11. Swift’s induction further cements her reputation as one of the most influential songwriters of her generation.

Taylor Swift had earlier received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award in 2010, an accolade presented to promising young songwriters. Notably, she will become the first recipient of the Starlight Award to later be inducted into the Hall of Fame, marking a rare and significant achievement.

Joining Swift in this year’s list of inductees are celebrated artists and songwriters Alanis Morissette, KISS members Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, and singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins. The Hall will also honour non-performing songwriters Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten, Graham Lyle, and Christopher “Tricky” Stewart for their lasting contributions to popular music.

Walter Afanasieff is widely recognised for his collaborations with Mariah Carey, co-writing chart-topping classics such as My All, Hero, and the enduring holiday anthem All I Want for Christmas Is You. Terry Britten and Graham Lyle are best known for penning Tina Turner’s iconic hits We Don’t Need Another Hero and What’s Love Got to Do With It.

Meanwhile, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart has played a key role in shaping modern pop and R&B, having written major hits including Rihanna’s Umbrella and Beyoncé’s Single Ladies and Break My Soul.

Songwriters Hall of Fame chair Nile Rodgers highlighted the importance of honouring songwriters, stating that the music industry is built on the creativity of those who craft unforgettable songs. He emphasised that without songwriters, there would be no recorded music, live performances or deeply engaged audiences, adding that this year’s inductees represent cultural significance and unity across musical genres.

Several notable artists did not make the cut this year, including LL Cool J, Pink, Talking Heads frontman David Byrne, Sarah McLachlan, and members of the Go-Gos — Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane Wiedlin.