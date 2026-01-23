Teaser for ‘Battle of Galwan’ first song Maatrubhumi unveiled ahead of Republic Day

Mumbai: Salman Khan Films has released the teaser for Maatrubhumi, the first song from the upcoming war drama Battle of Galwan, building anticipation ahead of the full song launch on January 24, 2026 — just ahead of Republic Day celebrations. Maatrubhumi’s brief teaser evokes strong patriotic sentiment, underscoring themes of sacrifice, courage and devotion to the nation.

The 15-second clip opens with a military bugle and intense background score, and features imagery of the Indian national flag and evocative scenes reflecting the grit of soldiers. Music for the track has been composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan and soulful vocals by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, promising a deeply emotional patriotic number.

Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Salman Khan Films, dramatizes the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces. The film stars Salman Khan in a new avatar alongside Chitrangada Singh and has generated significant buzz since the release of its main teaser in December 2025.

The song teaser’s release comes amid wider attention around the film. Critics such as China’s state-run Global Times have accused the movie of distorting historical events, charges the filmmakers have rebutted.

Fans and commentators on social media have also reacted strongly to Battle of Galwan’s promotional previews, with some praising the visuals and patriotic tone and others comparing sequences to familiar scenes from global media.

The full Maatrubhumi song is set to drop on Salman Khan Films’ official music channel, adding another key promotional piece to the film’s rollout ahead of its scheduled release in April 2026.