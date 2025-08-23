Teja Sajja exudes unshakable courage in special birthday poster of ‘Mirai’

After the record-smashing success of HanuMan, actor Teja Sajja is set to return to the big screen in a bold new avatar with the highly anticipated superhero entertainer Mirai. Directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film has already become one of the most talked-about projects of the year.

Marking Teja Sajja’s birthday, the makers unveiled a striking new poster that highlights his transformation into a Super Yodha. Standing fearlessly on a collapsing bridge amid swirling debris, the actor wields only a stick, embodying courage and grit. The intense visual sets the tone for the high-stakes action and emotionally charged drama awaiting audiences.

The film’s promotions have already struck a chord nationwide. From its adrenaline-pumping teaser to the viral chartbuster Vibe Undi, every update has amplified excitement. Mirai features Ritika Nayak as the female lead, with Manoj Manchu playing the menacing antagonist. The ensemble cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

In a major development for the North Indian market, filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has acquired the Hindi theatrical distribution rights, giving Mirai a significant edge across Bollywood circuits.

The film boasts high production values, with Gowra Hari’s music, Manibabu Karanam’s screenplay, and world-class visuals crafted by Karthik Ghattamaneni, who doubles as cinematographer. Contributions from Sri Nagendra Tangala (art direction) and Sujith Kumar Kolli (executive producer) further elevate the project.

Slated for a global release on September 5, Mirai will hit theatres in eight languages, across both 2D and 3D formats, positioning itself as a true pan-India superhero spectacle.