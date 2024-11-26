Telugu Actor Shri Tej Booked for Alleged Cheating and False Promise of Marriage in Live-in Relationship

Live
Following a 34-year-old woman's accusation that he had deceived her with a fake promise of marriage during their live-in relationship, Telugu star Shri Tej was charged with infidelity. In her allegation, the woman claimed to have lived with Shri Tej for two to three months, according to the police. She claims that after making a vow to marry her, the actor turned away, which is how the infidelity charges started. At the Gachibowli police station, the complaint was first filed as a "zero FIR," a process used when the crime's jurisdiction is initially unclear. After being moved to the Kukatpally police station, the case was re-registered on Tuesday under the pertinent Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections. Cheating and having sex through dishonest means are among the accusations. The incident is being investigated by the police, and additional legal actions are being taken. The actor's personal life has come to light as a result of this case, and the police are now looking into the specifics.
