Telugu Bigg Boss Promo Season 6: Housemates recall emotional moments

All the wait is over for the Bigg Boss Telugu fans. The most recent Telugu Bigg Boss season 6 trailer was out, and it had Bigg Boss fans in tears as the housemates were seen remembering painful times in their lives related to babies. Following the Sisindri assignment, Bigg Boss invited the housemates to share their memorable experiences if they were parents. All the contestants start recollecting their memories. As per the promo, we can infer that the housemates are emotional when sharing the bonding with their parents. Most of them started sharing their experience with tears in their eyes, and some housemates burst out tears.

When sharing the memories, actress Sudeepa moved everyone with her account of losing a pregnancy owing to health complications and her sharing of her anguish with her housemates. Keerthi broke down in tears as she thought back on her saddest times. Contestants Marina and Rohit were devastated to learn they had lost their child in the sixth week. Chanti broke down in tears and revealed that his mother had died in a fire accident. Everyone in the house broke down in tears and became emotional.