Telugu cinema rings in 2025 with the re-release of classic hits
As the new year begins, Telugu cinema is set to kick off 2025 with the much-anticipated re-release of some iconic films. On January 1st, classics like "Hitler," "Sye," and "Oye" will hit the big screens again, giving fans an opportunity to relive the magic of these blockbuster hits.
The re-release trend, which has gained significant traction in recent years, has been met with a great reception from audiences. In some cases, films have even outperformed their original box office collections during these re-runs. The excitement surrounding these re-releases is expected to make for a strong start to the year for Telugu cinema.
Oye (2011), a romantic drama directed by Anand Ranga, is one of the standout films in this new wave. Featuring Siddharth and Shamili in lead roles, the film became an instant favorite among audiences for its fresh storytelling and charming performances. In its first re-release, "Oye" ran to packed theatres for an entire week, and this second re-release is expected to draw similar crowds, particularly nostalgic fans and new viewers.
Another major film returning to screens is "Sye" (2004), directed by SS Rajamouli. This sports drama, which introduced rugby to Telugu audiences, remains a cult favorite. Starring Nithiin and Genelia, "Sye" is remembered for its thrilling narrative and inspiring performances, making it a perfect film to reintroduce to contemporary audiences.
Also making a comeback is "Hitler" (1997), starring Megastar Chiranjeevi in a role that revitalized his career. Directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, the film is celebrated for its strong emotional core, with Chiranjeevi playing a protective brother, a role that resonated deeply with fans.
As more films are expected to join the re-release bandwagon, the success of these iconic films could signal a bright start to the box office in 2025.