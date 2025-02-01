Telugu Film Industry Has Done Grave Injustice to Its Writers: Sunitha Tati

Film producer Sunitha Tati expressed her concerns about the evolving nature of storytelling in the Telugu film industry at the DishTV Watcho Storytellers Conclave. Tati spoke about how stories were often altered to fit the needs of leading actors, which, she believes, compromised the integrity of the original scripts.

Tati began by revealing that many film scripts were "morphed into the hero's stature," explaining how stories were often rewritten to accommodate star-driven narratives. She noted that, in some instances, writers were not even involved in these rewrites. "The writers would often watch the final product and say, 'This is not the story I wrote,'" she added.

She also voiced her frustration with the treatment of story writers in the industry, stating that Telugu cinema had done a grave injustice to them. According to Tati, writers were not valued enough or treated with the respect they deserved. She criticized the industry for sidelining the voices of writers in favor of stardom, making their creative contributions often overlooked and undervalued.

Tati's comments came in response to a question about how Telugu cinema scripts have changed over the years. Unapologetically, she pointed out the industry's focus on commercial success, often at the expense of original storytelling. Her remarks shine a light on the challenges faced by writers in the industry and call for a more balanced and respectful relationship between filmmakers and writers.

Tati's honest revelations sparked a conversation about the importance of respecting and valuing authentic storytelling and ensuring that writers receive the recognition they deserve for their crucial role in filmmaking.