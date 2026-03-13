Telugu star Rajendra Prasad tenders apology for comment on MGR

Chennai: Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad has now tendered a heartfelt apology for a comment he made on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, saying the comment was an inadvertent one.

In a video clip that has now gone viral on social media, the veteran Telugu actor apologised in Tamil. He said, "I am Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad. There was a function that happened in our place. In it, they gave me an award named after veteran actor Kanta Rao. When I was speaking in that function in a jolly manner about the God of Tamil cinema MGR sir, a word slipped out."

Pointing out that his comment was an inadvertent one, the actor stressed upon the fact that he had high regard for former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran.

"Will I talk about him in that fashion? How can I have the courage to talk like that? When I studied in the Madras Film Institute, he was the Chief Minister. He would visit us to see how we were learning to act. I am nobody to speak about him. However, if the word that slipped out of my mouth has hurt any of you, please forgive me. I give you an assurance that in my life, I will never ever speak again in that fashion. Please forgive my mistake this time and close the issue," he appealed.

Rajendra Prasad's apology comes in the wake of several Tamil stars including South Indian Artistes' Association President Nasser and actor Vishal appealing to him to tender an apology for the comment he made during his speech in Hyderabad.

For the unaware, Rajendra Prasad, during the course of his speech at an event, had heaped praise on veteran Telugu actor Kanta Rao. While highlighting Kanta Rao's significance, he made a comment that demeaned legendary Tamil actor and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR.



