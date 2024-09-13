Telugu TV Producers Association Announces Financial Aid for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Flood Victims

The Telugu Television Producers Association has come forward to provide financial assistance to the people affected by the heavy rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The natural disaster has caused significant loss of life and property in both states. To support the victims during this challenging time, the association has pledged financial aid.

A press meet was held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber, where key members of the association participated. Speaking at the event, actor and producer Prabhakar expressed deep concern for the flood-affected people, saying, "Seeing the devastation caused by the floods in both Telugu states was heartbreaking. We felt the need to help those who have always supported us. I spoke with our association's president, Prasad Rao, and we requested every producer to contribute as much as possible. Everyone responded generously."

Sriram, another prominent member, added, "When we thought about helping, we wondered if our efforts would make a significant impact. However, our president reminded us that even small efforts count. We reached out to every producer, and even those who aren't currently producing serials have stepped forward to contribute."

Association Secretary Vinod Bala also addressed the press, saying, "Some of our members initially wondered if our efforts would be enough, but we agreed that every little bit helps. All our members have come forward and donated what they could. We are ready to support the victims of any natural disaster that may come in the future."

Prasad Rao, the President of the Telugu TV Producers Association, concluded by emphasising the urgency of the situation, "Many people have been forced out of their homes due to the floods. As human beings, we all feel the need to help. Out of the 260 producers in the association, around 60 are currently active in producing serials. We requested them to donate anywhere from ₹5,000 to ₹25,000, and everyone contributed. With additional funds from the association, we aim to collect between ₹10 lakhs and ₹15 lakhs, which we will donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Funds of both states."

He also mentioned that they would meet with the Chief Ministers or Deputy Chief Ministers to present the donation. The association had previously supported the television industry workers during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to stand by them during difficult times.