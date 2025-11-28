Tere Ishk Mein Review Dhanush and Kriti Deliver Powerful Romantic Drama

he film Tere Ishk Mein starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon released today.

Early reviews are very positive.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai.

Critics say the film has a strong emotional story.

They also praise the music and the chemistry between the lead actors.

Review Summary by Taran Adarsh

Taran Adarsh says the film works because of two main strengths

There are many emotional moments

The performances by Dhanush and Kriti are excellent

He says the director handles feelings in a simple and controlled way.

The movie never becomes loud or over dramatic.

Even the tense scenes are handled calmly.

But the last part of the story feels a little long.

A shorter and tighter ending would have improved the film.

Performances

Dhanush gives an outstanding performance.

He shows pain, anger and love with natural emotion.

His transformation in the film is one of the best parts.

Kriti Sanon delivers her best performance so far.

She brings depth and grace to her role.

Her chemistry with Dhanush adds power to the story.

The supporting actors also perform well.

Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury and Priyanshu Painyuli are effective.

Vineet Singh and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub should have received more screen time.

Music

The music is composed by AR Rahman.

Some songs are very good.

Some songs are average.

The music supports the emotional scenes well.

Final Verdict

Tere Ishk Mein is a strong romantic drama.

It has powerful acting, touching moments and pleasant music.

The film is expected to perform well at the box office because of the positive reviews.