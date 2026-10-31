Thabitha Sukumar Shares A Heartfelt Note For Sukumar Ahead Of Ram Charan's RC17 Launch

It is well known that Tollywood’s ace actor Ram Charan is all set to reunite with ace filmmaker Sukumar for his 17th movie. As he bagged a decent blockbuster with Peddi, he is expecting to repeat Rangasthalam magic on the big screens with his next. As Charan is completely recovered from his right wrist surgery, the makers are all set to launch the movie tomorrow officially following a pooja ceremony.

Well, director Sukumar bagged one of the biggest hits of his career with Pushpa series and minted almost 2,200 crores at the ticket windows. Thus, there are huge expectations on RC 17. On the other hand, Sukumar’s wife Thabitha also dropped a heartfelt post for her dear hubby ahead of the launch event and delighted the netizens.









This post reads, “As Sukku’s wife, this project makes me incredibly proud and excited. I know the hard work, passion and countless hours he has poured into his writing, and seeing it all come together is so special. With this much loved combination reuniting for their second film, the excitement and expectations are even higher. Can’t wait to see this journey unfold! @aryasukku #youcanimagine#RC17 #Sukumar #RamCharan #MegaPowerStar”.

Along with penning a heartfelt note, she also dropped a small video and once again highlighted Sukku’s swag from the sets. Well, there are speculations doing rounds on social media that, Sukku might cast Telugu heroine Satvika Veeravalli for this movie to up that native vibe on the big screens! Further details regarding the cast and crew might be announced tomorrow on the occasion of launch ceremony!