Thalapathy 69: Vijay’s Final Film Announcement Before Political Debut Today at 5 PM

Chennai : Tamil superstar Vijay is set to make one final mark in the film industry before transitioning into politics, with an announcement regarding his 69th film slated for today at 5 PM. The news, revealed by Bengaluru-based production house KVN Productions, has left fans excited as they eagerly anticipate Vijay’s political journey with his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Although the details of Thalapathy 69 remain undisclosed, the production house teased the announcement on their X (formerly Twitter) page, sharing a montage of Vijay’s iconic scenes. The message read, “5 mani-ku sandhippom nanba nanbi. We are happy to announce that our first Tamil film is…” They also paid tribute to Vijay’s impact over the past three decades, stating, “The Love for Thalapathy. We all grew up with your films & you’ve been a part of our lives every step of the way.”

The excitement surrounding Vijay’s cinematic farewell has been palpable on social media, with the hashtag ‘one last dance’ trending. Fans reminisced about their favourite moments from his films, expressing their emotions as they prepared for his final on-screen appearance. One fan tweeted, “One last Dance. One more First look, 2nd look, 3rd look. One more First single. One more Audio Launch,” reflecting the significance of the moment.

Vijay’s illustrious career began in 1992 with Naalaiya Theerpu, and he has since become one of the biggest stars in Tamil cinema, delivering hits like Ghilli, Kushi, Coimbatore Mappillai, and more recently, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu. With his final film now confirmed, speculation about his political future grows, as Vijay gears up to focus fully on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam after completing this milestone project.





Un ratham en ratham verae illai.. Uthirathil vithaithayae anbin sollai ❤️



