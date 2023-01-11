Thalapathy Vijay Varisu Movie Leaked Online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

The Vijay-starrer Varisu, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna, has been directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.

According to producer Dil Raju, the film will please Vijay's fans across all age groups and is a complete family entertainer. Because they are both releasing on the same date, the film clashes with Ajith's Thunivu. In the past, Dil Raju caused controversy by claiming that Vijay was a bigger star than Ajith among their fan base.





According to the news, the varisu movie has been pirated and is available on pirated websites like movierulz, tamilrockers, telegram, and tamilmv, tamilyogi. On these sites, people usually record the movie from the theatre on its first day and upload it for everyone to see. Despite people in the industry and cyber officials doing their best to avoid piracy, it is still inevitable that such acts will occur.





