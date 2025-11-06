Live
Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan to Release on Sankranti 2026: Makers Confirm January 9 Date
Thalapathy Vijay’s last film as a hero, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, will release worldwide on January 9, 2026, during Sankranti.
Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay’s last film as a hero is ‘Jana Nayagan’.
It is a political thriller based on a social story.
The movie is directed by H. Vinoth, who also made Khaki.
The film has created huge interest among both movie fans and political circles.
It will release worldwide on Sankranti, January 9, 2026.
As Tamil Nadu elections are expected in 2026, the film’s timing has caught attention.
Shooting Update
The shooting was delayed after a stampede at Vijay Sabha, which left over 40 people dead.
There were rumours that the film’s release would also be postponed.
But the makers have now confirmed the same release date through a new poster released on November 6, 2025.
The poster shows Vijay in a mass and stylish look, which fans loved.
Sources say a new shooting schedule will start soon, and Vijay will join the team.
Fans are very excited after this update.
They are waiting to watch their favourite star’s last film this Pongal season.
Cast and Crew
The movie stars Pooja Hegde as the heroine.
Other key roles are played by Bobby Deol, Priyamani, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Menon, and Monisha Blessy.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music.
The film is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Lohit under KVN Productions.