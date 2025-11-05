Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹124 Crore in India

Rahmika's latest flick Thamma is performig well at the box office.

On Day 15, it collected around ₹2.25 crore in India.

With this, the film’s total India net collection has touched ₹124 crore mark in 15 days.

Its worldwide collections now stands at ₹171.5 crore.

15 Days Box Office Performance

Thamma had a strong opening and stayed steady in the second week.

Day 1: ₹24 crore

Day 2: ₹18.6 crore

Day 3: ₹13 crore

Day 4: ₹10 crore

Day 5: ₹13.1 crore

Day 6: ₹12.6 crore

Day 7: ₹4.3 crore

Day 8: ₹5.75 crore

Day 9: ₹3.65 crore

Day 10: ₹3.4 crore

Week 1 Total: ₹108.4 crore

Day 11: ₹3 crore

Day 12: ₹4.4 crore

Day 13: ₹4.5 crore

Day 14: ₹1.5 crore

Day 15: ₹2.25 crore

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.