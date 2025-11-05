Live
- Milind Soman shares a glimpse of his luxurious 60th birthday
- India exports 20 tonnes of fortified rice to Papua New Guinea
- Radiohead is back on stage after seven-year hiatus
- Trinamool may move motion against SIR in West Bengal Assembly's Winter Session
- Sydney Sweeney feels her ‘security blanket’ has gone after major hair transformation
- 2025 could be deadliest year in decade for Pakistan: Security report
- Pant returns, Akash Deep included in India’s squad for Tests against South Africa
- Antimicrobial peptides can curb Salmonella, E. coli and help combat AMR: Study
- Land acquisition for Parandur airport in Chennai speeds up, Rs 400 crore paid to landowners
- India AI Governance guidelines to ensure safe, inclusive tech adoption unveiled
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 15: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹124 Crore in India
Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna and has made ₹171.5 crore worldwide.
Rahmika's latest flick Thamma is performig well at the box office.
On Day 15, it collected around ₹2.25 crore in India.
With this, the film’s total India net collection has touched ₹124 crore mark in 15 days.
Its worldwide collections now stands at ₹171.5 crore.
15 Days Box Office Performance
Thamma had a strong opening and stayed steady in the second week.
Day 1: ₹24 crore
Day 2: ₹18.6 crore
Day 3: ₹13 crore
Day 4: ₹10 crore
Day 5: ₹13.1 crore
Day 6: ₹12.6 crore
Day 7: ₹4.3 crore
Day 8: ₹5.75 crore
Day 9: ₹3.65 crore
Day 10: ₹3.4 crore
Week 1 Total: ₹108.4 crore
Day 11: ₹3 crore
Day 12: ₹4.4 crore
Day 13: ₹4.5 crore
Day 14: ₹1.5 crore
Day 15: ₹2.25 crore
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.