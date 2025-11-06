Live
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹125 Crore in India
Highlights
Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Thamma collected ₹1.90 crore on Day 16, taking its total India net to ₹125.95 crore.
Thamma is still doing well in cinemas.
On Day 16, Rashmika Mandanna’s film earned ₹1.90 crore in India.
The total India collection is now ₹125.95 crore.
In 15 days, the film made around ₹124 crore.
Collections are a bit lower now, but the movie is still steady.
Box Office Report
India Net: ₹125.95 crore
India Gross: ₹150.60 crore
Overseas: ₹23.20 crore
Worldwide: ₹173.80 crore
