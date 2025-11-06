  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹125 Crore in India

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹125 Crore in India
x
Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Thamma collected ₹1.90 crore on Day 16, taking its total India net to ₹125.95 crore.

Thamma is still doing well in cinemas.

On Day 16, Rashmika Mandanna’s film earned ₹1.90 crore in India.

The total India collection is now ₹125.95 crore.

In 15 days, the film made around ₹124 crore.

Collections are a bit lower now, but the movie is still steady.

Box Office Report

India Net: ₹125.95 crore

India Gross: ₹150.60 crore

Overseas: ₹23.20 crore

Worldwide: ₹173.80 crore

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick