Thamma Box Office Collection Day 16: Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹125 Crore in India

Thamma is still doing well in cinemas.

On Day 16, Rashmika Mandanna’s film earned ₹1.90 crore in India.

The total India collection is now ₹125.95 crore.

In 15 days, the film made around ₹124 crore.

Collections are a bit lower now, but the movie is still steady.

Box Office Report

India Net: ₹125.95 crore

India Gross: ₹150.60 crore

Overseas: ₹23.20 crore

Worldwide: ₹173.80 crore