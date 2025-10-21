Live
Thamma Movie Review 2025 by Taran Adarsh: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna’s Fun Horror-Comedy
Taran Adarsh reviews Thamma 2025. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shine in this fun, spooky, and romantic horror-comedy releasing on Diwali, 21 October 2025.
Thamma released on October 21, 2025, is a mix of fun, romance, and spooky moments. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the story is new and surprising, inspired by Indian folklore.
Story & Direction
The plot is fresh and full of twists. The second half is a little slow in parts, but the movie remains entertaining till the end.
Actors
Ayushmann Khurrana shines with funny and scary moments.
Rashmika Mandanna impresses in a tough role.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fun and unpredictable.
Paresh Rawal adds humor and strong performances.
Music & Highlights
Songs like Tum Mere Na Huye, Poison Baby, and Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka are catchy. The background music makes scenes exciting. A special cameo and action scene are memorable.
Final Verdict
Thamma is a fun and thrilling movie. Maddock Films keeps winning in horror-comedy.