  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Thamma Movie Review 2025 by Taran Adarsh: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna’s Fun Horror-Comedy

Thamma Trailer Out: Ayushmann Struggles with Love, Legend & Supernatural Trappings, Rashmika Steps In to Help
x

Thamma Trailer Out: Ayushmann Struggles with Love, Legend & Supernatural Trappings, Rashmika Steps In to Help

Highlights

Taran Adarsh reviews Thamma 2025. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui shine in this fun, spooky, and romantic horror-comedy releasing on Diwali, 21 October 2025.

Thamma released on October 21, 2025, is a mix of fun, romance, and spooky moments. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the story is new and surprising, inspired by Indian folklore.

Story & Direction

The plot is fresh and full of twists. The second half is a little slow in parts, but the movie remains entertaining till the end.

Actors

Ayushmann Khurrana shines with funny and scary moments.

Rashmika Mandanna impresses in a tough role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fun and unpredictable.

Paresh Rawal adds humor and strong performances.

Music & Highlights

Songs like Tum Mere Na Huye, Poison Baby, and Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka are catchy. The background music makes scenes exciting. A special cameo and action scene are memorable.

Final Verdict

Thamma is a fun and thrilling movie. Maddock Films keeps winning in horror-comedy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick