Thamma Movie Review 2025 by Taran Adarsh: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna’s Fun Horror-Comedy

Thamma released on October 21, 2025, is a mix of fun, romance, and spooky moments. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the story is new and surprising, inspired by Indian folklore.

Story & Direction

The plot is fresh and full of twists. The second half is a little slow in parts, but the movie remains entertaining till the end.

Actors

Ayushmann Khurrana shines with funny and scary moments.

Rashmika Mandanna impresses in a tough role.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is fun and unpredictable.

Paresh Rawal adds humor and strong performances.

Music & Highlights

Songs like Tum Mere Na Huye, Poison Baby, and Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka are catchy. The background music makes scenes exciting. A special cameo and action scene are memorable.

Final Verdict

Thamma is a fun and thrilling movie. Maddock Films keeps winning in horror-comedy.