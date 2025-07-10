‘The 100’ review: A riveting thriller with heart and heft

RK Sagar returns to the silver screen with The 100, a compelling investigative thriller directed by Raghav Omkar Sasidhar. Based on real-life events, the film marks a strong comeback for Sagar, who is best known for his iconic TV role as RK Naidu in Mogali Rekulu. With Dhanya Balakrishna, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Kalyani Natarajan in key roles, the film hits theatres. Let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story:

At its core, The 100 follows Vikranth, a principled and determined IPS officer, as he unravels a complex case rooted in reality. The film is more than a regular whodunit—it seamlessly layers family dynamics, emotional depth, and socially relevant themes, all while maintaining a tight grip on its investigative narrative. The thrilling climax, shot against a rain-drenched backdrop, adds intensity and brings the story to a powerful close.

Performances:

RK Sagar owns the role of Vikranth, delivering a mature and grounded performance. His portrayal, reminiscent yet evolved from his television stint, feels authentic and impactful. Misha Narang, Dhanya Balakrishna, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Kalyani Natarajan provide strong support, each adding substance to the story with their well-etched characters and convincing performances.

Technicalities:

Director Raghav Omkar Sasidhar impresses with sharp writing and focused direction. The screenplay is taut, and the pacing ensures engagement throughout. Cinematography enhances the mood, especially during the intense climax. The background score is a standout element, heightening tension and emotion in key scenes. Rich production values add polish to the film’s execution.

Analysis:

The 100 is not just a thriller—it’s a smartly made, emotionally layered film that speaks to both fans of the genre and general audiences. It strikes a fine balance between drama, suspense, and emotion. With meaningful storytelling, commendable performances, and technical finesse, it makes a lasting impact. RK Sagar’s return is not just nostalgic; it’s triumphant. ‘The 100’ delivers on all fronts. RK Sagar’s commanding screen presence, combined with a gripping story and strong direction, makes it a must-watch thriller. A compelling entertainer with heart and heft—go for it!

Rating: 3.25/5