'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' Soars to #1 on Netflix India; Sister Suhana Khan Celebrates Aryan’s Debut

Since its September 18 release on Netflix, 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' has rapidly become the #1 trending series in India. Created, written, and directed by Aryan Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the show has struck a chord with audiences for its witty satire, chaotic glamour, and sharp commentary on Bollywood’s inner workings.

On social media, viewers and critics have praised the show for its razor-sharp humor, bold cameos, and unapologetic embrace of both Bollywood’s chaos and its contradictions. The series doesn't shy away from tropes: nepotism (“nepo kids”), behind-the-scenes drama, power games, drug scandals and self-aware nods to controversies, but it delivers them with style and a knowing wink.

Suhana Khan Cheers “Always Number 1”

Adding a deeply personal touch, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to express pride in her brother’s work. She shared a carousel featuring a photo from the premiere, childhood snapshots of Aryan with their father Shah Rukh Khan, and a screenshot of the show topping Netflix India. She captioned the post as,"Always been number 1."

The post also included a scene from episode 1 with Manish Chaudhari's character, Freddy, saying, “Say no to drugs,” seen by many as a nod to Aryan’s earlier legal ordeal.

What This Means for Aryan Khan

His director-showrunner debut has established Aryan Khan as a bona fide creative voice beyond just being superstar lineage. Not just for his family, but for audiences who see the show as a reflection of Bollywood as much as a critique. With this kind of reception, expectations are high for what he does next whether it will be a second season, spin-offs, or even cinema.