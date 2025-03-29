Live
‘The Bhootnii’ trailer unveiled: Sanjay Dutt brings horror with a hint of humor
The much-anticipated trailer for The Bhootnii, starring Sanjay Dutt, Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy, and Sunny Singh, was officially launched on Saturday, promising a thrilling blend of horror and comedy. The film aims to transport audiences into a world where supernatural elements meet lighthearted humor, creating an entertaining cinematic experience.
The trailer, unveiled at a grand event in Mumbai in the presence of the cast, is packed with witty dialogues, eerie moments, and, of course, Sanjay Dutt’s signature swagger. The Bhootnii was initially titled The Virgin Tree, but the name was changed and revealed by Sanjay Dutt on Maha Shivratri (February 26). The film is set to hit theaters on April 18, 2025.
A teaser released earlier gave audiences a glimpse into the mystical world of The Bhootnii, hinting at a gripping storyline where ‘love turns into darkness.’ Backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Sanjay Dutt, Hunar Mukut, and Maanayata Dutt.
Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt has a packed slate of upcoming projects. He will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome franchise, directed by Ahmed Khan. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta, and Bobby Deol, among others.
Additionally, Dutt is set to play a key role in Son of Sardaar 2, starring Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur. The film, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, is produced under Devgn Films in collaboration with Jio Studios.