The Family Man 3 Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Suspect in Raj & DK’s Spy Thriller

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s series The Family Man 3 is out now.

This time, his character Srikant Tiwari becomes a suspect.

Made by Raj and DK, the trailer is packed with thrill, action, and emotion.

Srikant is a middle-class man who works secretly for TASC, a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

In this season, Srikant tries to manage his dangerous job and family life.

He faces new enemies and hard choices.

He must protect his family while doing his secret work.

