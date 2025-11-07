  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

The Family Man 3 Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Suspect in Raj & DK’s Spy Thriller

The Family Man 3 Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Suspect in Raj & DK’s Spy Thriller
x
Highlights

The trailer of The Family Man 3 is out. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, who becomes a suspect this season.

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s series The Family Man 3 is out now.

This time, his character Srikant Tiwari becomes a suspect.

Made by Raj and DK, the trailer is packed with thrill, action, and emotion.

Srikant is a middle-class man who works secretly for TASC, a branch of the National Investigation Agency.

In this season, Srikant tries to manage his dangerous job and family life.

He faces new enemies and hard choices.

He must protect his family while doing his secret work.

You can watch the trailer of The Family Man 3 here:



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick