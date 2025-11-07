Live
The Family Man 3 Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee Turns Suspect in Raj & DK’s Spy Thriller
Highlights
The trailer of The Family Man 3 is out. Manoj Bajpayee returns as Srikant Tiwari, who becomes a suspect this season.
The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s series The Family Man 3 is out now.
This time, his character Srikant Tiwari becomes a suspect.
Made by Raj and DK, the trailer is packed with thrill, action, and emotion.
Srikant is a middle-class man who works secretly for TASC, a branch of the National Investigation Agency.
In this season, Srikant tries to manage his dangerous job and family life.
He faces new enemies and hard choices.
He must protect his family while doing his secret work.
You can watch the trailer of The Family Man 3 here:
