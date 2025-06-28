‘The Family Man S3’ glimpse unveiled;ups the ante with new villains &greater stakes

The much-anticipated third season of The Family Man is officially in the works, and fans have been given a thrilling first glimpse of what’s to come. With Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as the sharp yet relatable intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, this season promises even higher stakes, deeper personal dilemmas, and formidable new enemies.

In the upcoming season, Srikant finds himself battling both external threats and internal conflicts. Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur join the cast as the central antagonists, bringing fresh intrigue and tension to the already intense espionage drama. The storyline is set to explore uncharted geopolitical terrains and emotional complexities, adding layers to Srikant’s dual life as a secret agent and a family man.

The ensemble cast also includes returning favourites like Priyamani as Suchitra, Sharib Hashmi as JK Talpade, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti, and Vedant Sinha as Atharv. The show’s writing trio—Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar—have once again teamed up to deliver a compelling narrative, with dialogues penned by Sumit Arora. Direction duties are shared between Suman Kumar and TussharSeyth.

Commenting on their vision, creators Raj & DK said, “With each season, we aim to raise the bar—both in storytelling and emotional depth. Season 3 will challenge Srikant and his team like never before, testing their limits across personal and professional fronts. We’re especially excited to welcome Jaideep and Nimrat to this universe.”

Nikhil Madhok, Director & Head of Originals at Prime Video India, emphasized the show’s legacy: “The Family Man is one of our most beloved originals, with a massive fan base across the globe. Raj, DK, and Suman have once again crafted a gripping, high-stakes season that will satisfy the long wait fans have patiently endured.”

With its signature mix of suspense, action, and dark humour, The Family Man Season 3 is gearing up to deliver an unforgettable ride. Stay tuned as Srikant Tiwari returns—torn between duty, danger, and domesticity.