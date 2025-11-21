The Family Man Season 3 Review: Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat shine in a gripping, emotionally layered new chapter

In the third season, Srikant Tiwari finds himself on the running with his family, followed by dangerous new foes, Rukma (played by Jaideep Ahlawat) and Meera (Nimrat Kaur). To add insult to injury the actor is also targeted by TASC which is the exact intelligence group he used to work for.

Web series review: After a four-year waiting period, The Family Man Season 3 is back with a OTT release, more political and emotionally more abrasive than any previous season. Raj & DK, along with writers Suman Kumar, and director Tushar Seyth, bring the tale into the complicated society of India's north-east. The show expands its story scope, yet it still sticks to the humor, tension and middle-class glamor that make up Srikant Tiwari.

Indian web series season starts with a string of coordinated attacks. One fatal attack during Kohima Fest in Nagaland injures MCA Chief David Khuzou (Sunil Thapa) Five more explosions hit all across North-East. The fear spreads quickly, forcing both the military and the political system to take action immediately. Premier Basu (Seema Biswas) fights to keep the nation's stability and protect her image. She strongly supports Project Shankar --India's response against Guan Yu from China, which adds to the pressure. In the TASC TASC, Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) is a vocal advocate for cooperation among North-Eastern leaders, however his efforts are stifled by political tensions.

From there, the plot unfolds in a series of strategically-focused revelations. What first appears to be a terror-driven attempt to destabilise the region gradually expands into a complicated network of conflicting interests--political, criminal, bureaucratic, and international. Srikant is caught between the competing forces.