'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' comes with a promising trailer ahead of July 2025 release

Marvel Studios has officially released the much-anticipated trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, offering fans a thrilling glimpse of the iconic superhero team’s latest cinematic adventure. The film is slated for release in cinemas worldwide on 25 July 2025.

Set against a retro-futuristic 1960s backdrop, the trailer introduces audiences to Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The team is tasked with protecting Earth from a cosmic threat posed by Galactus (Ralph Ineson), a god-like entity with an insatiable hunger for planets, and his mysterious herald, the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

Alongside newly released posters and stills, the trailer reveals not only high-octane action sequences but also the emotional stakes of balancing heroism with family. The film teases a deeply personal conflict that could change the team forever.

Directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, the film also features Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles in supporting roles. Executive producers include Louis D’Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis.

Indian audiences will be able to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 25 July in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.



