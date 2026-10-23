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The film "Aalochana" has completed its censor formalities and is set for a theatrical release soon!
In Short
Produced by Pradeep Kumar and Srinivas Gundaboyina under the PSJ Films Co. banner, "Aalochan" features a cast including the late senior actor G.V. Narayana Rao, Prasad Babu, Narasimha Raju, Rajan Hari, Maharshi Raghava, Jayalalitha, Benny Sudhakar, Jenny, Sujana Reddy, Madhavi, Anupama Swathi, Jassi Advaika, Hasitha, Prasad Ram, and Narendra.
Produced by Pradeep Kumar and Srinivas Gundaboyina under the PSJ Films Co. banner, "Aalochan" features a cast including the late senior actor G.V. Narayana Rao, Prasad Babu, Narasimha Raju, Rajan Hari, Maharshi Raghava, Jayalalitha, Benny Sudhakar, Jenny, Sujana Reddy, Madhavi, Anupama Swathi, Jassi Advaika, Hasitha, Prasad Ram, and Narendra. The film is written (story, screenplay, and dialogues) and directed by Surender Chacha. The first-look poster was unveiled by Padma Shri Murali Mohan, the teaser was released by renowned writer V. Vijayendra Prasad, the song "Bhaje Govindam" was released by Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, and the song "Amma" (Mother) was released by Akkineni Amala.
Having recently completed its censor process and received a U/A certificate, "Aalochana" is now ready for a theatrical release; the makers will announce the release date shortly. Director Surender Chacha has crafted this film based on compelling real-life experiences and the dynamics of friendships within society. The narrative of "Aalochana" centers on the concept of "life after retirement."
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