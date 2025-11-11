  1. Home
The Girlfriend Box Office Day 3: Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Earns ₹6.40 Crore in India

  • 11 Nov 2025 3:51 PM IST
Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Teaser of The Girlfriend Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty
Vijay Deverakonda Unveils Teaser of 'The Girlfriend' Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty

The Girlfriend, starring Rashmika Mandanna, earned ₹2.70 crore on Day 3. The film’s total India net collection stands at ₹6.40 crore, with 37% Telugu occupancy and strong performance in major cities.

Rashmika Mandanna’s movie The Girlfriend is doing well in theatres.

The film earned about ₹2.70 crore on Day 3.

Its total India net collection is now ₹6.40 crore.

The movie opened with ₹1.3 crore on Friday.

It collected ₹2.4 crore on Saturday and ₹2.7 crore on Sunday.

The total worldwide collection has reached ₹11.10 crore.

On Sunday, the film had around 37% Telugu occupancy.

Hyderabad, Chennai, and Warangal saw the best audience response.

Bengaluru and Vizag also performed well.

The Girlfriend is directed by Rahul Ravindran.

It stars Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini.

The film is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, Mass Movie Makers, and Geetha Arts.

