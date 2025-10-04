The Intriguing World of ‘Trimukha’ Unveils a Stunning New Poster on the Auspicious Occasion of Dussehra

The makers of the highly anticipated multi-lingual feature film, *‘Trimukha’*, marked the festive spirit of Dussehra by unveiling a captivating new poster, offering audiences a deeper glimpse into the film's compelling narrative. The poster was met with immense excitement from fans and cinephiles alike.

Along with the poster reveal, the production house proudly announced a significant milestone: the principal photography for ‘Trimukha’ is officially complete. The film is now in its final stages of post-production and is slated for a grand nationwide release in the *first week of December 2025*.

Get ready to be captivated by a powerhouse cast led by the incredible *Sunny Leone. She is joined by a brilliant ensemble, including **Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Sahithi, Surya, Jeeva, and Gemini Suresh.*

Guiding this talented group is the visionary director *Razesh Naidu, who also crafted the compelling screenplay alongside **Shaik Rabbani*. Behind the scenes, a dream team of artists is weaving their magic:

* *Music:* Vinod Yajamanya

* *Cinematography:* Konga Srinivas

* *Production Design:* Sumith Patel

* *Stunt Choreography:* Krishna Master

* *Dance Choreography:* Bobby Master

*A Nationwide Cinematic Celebration*

‘Trimukha’ was born with a grand ambition: to win the hearts of movie lovers across India. Originally filmed in Hindi and Telugu, the film is now being lovingly dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam to ensure no one misses out on this cinematic experience.

Made on a robust budget of *14 crores, the film's producers have expressed their utmost satisfaction with the final output. Producers, Ramesh Maddali and Sridevi Maddali from Akhira Dream Creations stated, *"We are thrilled with the way 'Trimukha' has shaped up. From the powerful performances by our stellar cast to the visionary execution by director Razesh Naidu and his technical team, every frame exceeds our expectations. We are confident that the film will resonate deeply with audiences across the country this December."

The release of ‘Trimukha’ is poised to be a major cinematic event, promising a unique blend of high-octane drama, stellar performances, and technical finesse.

*About the Film:*

* *Title:* Trimukha

* *Banner:* Akhira Dream Creations

* *Languages:* Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam

* *Release:* First Week of December 2025

* *Director:* Razesh Naidu

* *Producers:* Sridevi Maddali & Ramesh Maddali

* *Cast:* Sunny Leone, Yogesh Kalle, Akriti Agarwal, CID Aditya Srivastava, Motta Rajendran, Ashu Reddy, Praveen, Shakalaka Shankar, Suman, Ravi Prakash, Jeeva, Sammeta Gandhi, Gemini suresh and more.