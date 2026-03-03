The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Film Crosses ₹12 Crore Despite Monday Drop

Bollywood Box Office News: The Kerala Story 2 sequel continues its journey at cinemas, but its performance shows mixed results. According to latest reports, the Kerala story 2 box office collection has crossed around ₹12 crore by Day 4 after its release, although it saw a noticeable drop in earnings compared to earlier days.

The earnings for the film mostly came from the first Monday of its release. On Monday, the movie got about Rs. 2.65 crore. It was about Rs. 12.8 crore net domestically at the India box office. During the weekend, it earned some of its strongest numbers. Though, Monday showed a slowdown after a busy opening weekend.

This update on Kerala story 2 film performance highlights a continued but slower pace of ticket sales. The film’s first day was limited due to legal issues delaying its release, which led to only a modest start. It picked up popularity on Saturday and Sunday before the Monday dip. Still, it remains among the Kerala story sequel collections making news this week, even if it hasn’t matched the huge opening of the first movie.

Industry trackers also note that while the film’s current earnings are respectable for early Indian cinema box office figures, they are lower compared with its predecessor. Critics and audiences continue to watch how The Kerala Story 2 passes over the coming days, especially on weekdays.

According to the India Cinema Box Office, Rs. 12 crore by day 4. It has become a talking point in the 2026 Bollywood box office.