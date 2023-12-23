‘The Legend of Hanuman’ season 3 trailer shows the epic battle between Lord Hanuman, Ravan

The much-anticipated trailer for the third season of the animated series 'The Legend of Hanuman' was revealed on Friday, offering a glimpse into an epic battle between Lord Hanuman and Ravan. The 2-minute and 24-second trailer unfolds amidst a fierce conflict, portraying the equal power wielded by Lord Hanuman and Ravan, with righteousness being the sole differentiator between them.

The trailer highlights Lord Hanuman's realization of his true strength as he confronts Lankesh (Ravan), and it introduces the formidable presence of Kumbhakarna on the battlefield.

Sharing his thoughts on the show, Sharad Kelkar, the voice behind Lankesh, expressed, "I have grown up hearing about the legendary adventures of Hanuman, and now being a part of the story as Ravan seems unimaginably surreal. The impact it had on my childhood made this opportunity even more special. As a kid, I was always fascinated by the heavy laughter of Ravan and how it kept everyone on their toes, and getting to do that was a big challenge because that laughter really needs to be one that takes the attention of all the viewers.”

He continued, “I used to rehearse the laughter over and over again during the dub; so much so that I used to startle the crew members around me. I'm excited for viewers on Disney+ Hotstar to watch this exciting tale of good vs evil in this new season as they uncover this new chapter of the mythology.”

Produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang, and Charuvi Agrawal, 'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3 is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting January 12, 2024. Fans can anticipate a gripping narrative of the timeless battle between good and evil with a fresh chapter in the mythology of Hanuman.