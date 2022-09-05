The New Posters Of Jayaram And Kishore Are Unveiled From Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

The makers of Mani Rantna's dream project Ponniyin Selvan part one are leaving no stone unturned in creating hype on their movie. They are unveiling the character posters of the lead cast one per day and are introducing the main roles of Chola dynasty dropping the motion posters. Yesterday, we witnessed the first look posters of Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj and a couple of other actors and today, they dropped the character posters of Jayaram and Kishore on social media.

Along with sharing Kishore's poster, they also wrote, "Wielding his dagger, this Pandiyan assassin is one to watch out for! Here comes @actorkishore as Ravidasan! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing #ManiRatnam @arrahman @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth".

Kishore is introduced as Ravidasan and looked in a complete different appeal with long beard and moustache.

Along with sharing Jayaram's poster, the makers also wrote, "Nothing skips the ears of this court spy! Meet #Jayaram, our very own Master of Whispers! Alwarkkadiyan Nambi! #PS1 #PonniyinSelvan #CholasAreComing".

Jayaram looked awesome in the poster and is introduced as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi. He is essaying the role of a court spy in this magnum opus!

As said earlier, the grand trailer and audio launch event will be held in Chennai on 6th September at Nehru Indoor Stadium and all the lead actors will be present there along with some special guests and the captain of the ship Mani Ratnam. Now, the makers dropped another important announcement regarding the trailer. The videos will have the captivating voices of Kamal Haasan, Anil Kapoor, Rana Daggubati, Prithviraj and Jayant Kaikini.

Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, "As magnificent as it could get! Witness the trailer of #PS1 in 5 languages in the captivating voices of @ikamalhaasan Sir, @AnilKapoor Sir, @RanaDaggubati Sir, @PrithviOfficial Sir and #JayantKaikini Sir! #PonniyinSelvan #ManiRatnam".

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased a glimpse of the grandeur tale of Ponniyin Selvan. Being the periodic tale of the Chola dynasty, Jayam Ravi and Vikram are essaying the roles of brothers and are seen fighting for the motherland in the wars. Even Trisha who is essaying the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar will be seen as their sister. On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai will be seen as Nandini and Aditya will fall in love with her and it is seen in the teaser. Karthi as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan is the brave, adventurous and sarcastic warrior prince of the Vaanar Clan while Sarath Kumar aka Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar is seen as the chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom from the Paluvettaraiyar clan who was respected for his valour and 64 scars he got in battles. Even Prakash Raj, Shobita Dhulippala, Prabhu, Nassar, Kishore, Mohana Raman and Jayachitra are also seen in prominent roles.

Ponniyin Selvan - 1 movie will be released in two parts and it has an ensemble cast of Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Ace music director AR Rahman tuned the songs for this periodic movie. It is being directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam and is produced by the director in association with Allirajah Subaskaran under the Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions banners.

Character Introduction:

• Sarath Kumar as Periya Pazhuvettarayar

• Radhakrishnan Parthiban as Chinna Pazhuvettarayar

• Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan

• Karthi as Vanthiyathevan

• Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini

• Trisha as princess Kundavai

• Jayam Ravi as the great Raja Raja Chola

• Shobita Dhulipala as Vanathi

• Vikram Parbhu as Parthibendran Pallavan

• Prabhu as Periya Velaar

• Lal as Malayaman

• Prakash Raj as Sundara Chozhar

• Jayachitra as Sembiyan Maadevi

• Rahman as Madhurantakan

• Jayaram as Alwarkkadiyan Nambi (Court spy)

• Kishore as Ravidasan

This movie will hit the big screens worldwide on 30th September, 2022…