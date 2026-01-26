The Padma Shri Belongs to My Telugu Audience” – Rajendra Prasad

The announcement of the Padma Awards on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day has brought a proud moment for Telugu cinema, with veteran actor Rajendra Prasad being conferred the prestigious Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Born in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, Rajendra Prasad made his entry into Telugu cinema in 1977 with Sneham. Over a remarkable career spanning 48 years, he has portrayed an extraordinary range of characters, winning hearts across generations and earning the affectionate title Nata Kireeti.

Expressing his heartfelt emotions after the announcement, Rajendra Prasad said the honour was a blessing from the people. He remarked:

“This Padma Shri is my good fortune and the blessing of Telugu audiences. From the moment I heard the news, my heart was filled with happiness. I respectfully thank the Government of India for recognising an actor with such a great honour. I am also deeply grateful to the Andhra Pradesh Government and all elders who recommended my name.

For me, this award truly belongs to the audience. For nearly five decades, they have embraced me not just as an actor, but as a member of their own family. The love with which they call me ‘our Rajendra Prasad’ is the greatest recognition of my life. The people of both Telugu states have always treated me like their own son, and I can never repay that affection.

I congratulate all the distinguished personalities receiving Padma Awards this year and seek the continued blessings of my audience. As long as I live, I remain your Rajendra Prasad.”

Rajendra Prasad’s Padma Shri honour celebrates not only his immense contribution to cinema but also the deep emotional bond he shares with Telugu audiences.