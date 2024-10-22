The Raja Saab: Prabhas' Stylish New Look Revealed Ahead of Birthday Surprise

‘The Raja Saab’ is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated films of the year, especially for Prabhas fans. Directed by Maruthi, this romantic horror-comedy has created a lot of buzz with its unique genre blend and the exciting star lineup. Recently, the film's producers released a fresh look of Prabhas ahead of his birthday, creating waves across social media.

In the poster, Prabhas looks effortlessly cool in a checkered shirt with shades of blue, yellow, and green, layered over an olive-green inner shirt. His laid-back yet stylish look, complete with black trousers and brown shades, has already captured the attention of fans. The film's team teased a special birthday treat for October 23, further building the hype.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People’s Media Factory, ‘The Raja Saab’ promises a stellar cast, featuring Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Sanjay Dutt, Anupam Kher, Murali Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. With music by Thaman, the movie is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring a wide reach across audiences.

Prabhas is also juggling multiple other projects. He will return as Deva in ‘Salaar: Part 2—Shouryanga Parvam,’ a much-awaited action thriller. Fans will also see him in ‘Spirit,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and in a special cameo for ‘Kannappa.’ Additionally, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will have a sequel, where Prabhas will continue his role alongside Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, who will have a more prominent role as the antagonist.